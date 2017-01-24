Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Alibaba logo is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. (Reuters)
The Alibaba logo is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. (Reuters)

Alibaba raises guidance as strategy shift makes progress Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat analyst estimates with a 54-per-cent rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from its sharpened focus on cloud and digital-media ventures as well as gains in its core business.

Seeking new revenue streams with a series of data, cloud, artificial intelligence and logistics projects as China’s e-commerce market begins to show signs of saturation, Alibaba said after Tuesday’s results that it would raise 2017 full-year guidance for revenue growth to 54 per cent from 48 per cent.

In recent months, executives including chairman Jack Ma have identified Alibaba as a data company, downplaying the role of online retail in its future.

It submitted a $2.6-billion (U.S.) bid this month to privatize Chinese department store operator Intime Retail Group, saying it intended to use data to digitize offline shopping.

In a conference call after Tuesday’s earnings, chief executive Daniel Zhang said the company would leverage its data to explore new modes of retail.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Alibaba becomes Olympics sponsor (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular