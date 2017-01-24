Chinese online retail giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. beat analyst estimates with a 54-per-cent rise in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from its sharpened focus on cloud and digital-media ventures as well as gains in its core business.

Seeking new revenue streams with a series of data, cloud, artificial intelligence and logistics projects as China’s e-commerce market begins to show signs of saturation, Alibaba said after Tuesday’s results that it would raise 2017 full-year guidance for revenue growth to 54 per cent from 48 per cent.

In recent months, executives including chairman Jack Ma have identified Alibaba as a data company, downplaying the role of online retail in its future.

It submitted a $2.6-billion (U.S.) bid this month to privatize Chinese department store operator Intime Retail Group, saying it intended to use data to digitize offline shopping.

In a conference call after Tuesday’s earnings, chief executive Daniel Zhang said the company would leverage its data to explore new modes of retail.

