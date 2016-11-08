Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
London-traded shares of Anglo American have soared since late January 2016. (Anglo American)

London-traded shares of Anglo American have soared since late January 2016.

(Anglo American)

Apollo-led deal for Anglo American coal is off: sources Add to ...

ANJULI DAVIES

ZURICH — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American PLC to sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Three sources said in October the deal was expected, although one had said finalizing the agreement could still take weeks as a more than 200-per-cent surge in the coking-coal market this year complicated agreement on a price.

One of the sources told Reuters the Anglo American board had voted down the deal that valued the assets at more than $2-billion (U.S.). The proposed deal had been part cash and partly based on a mechanism to lock in any future price rises.

Asked about the deal last week, Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the talks were very difficult as two highly experienced sets of negotiators held out for the price they considered fair.

Coking-coal prices have surged as Chinese inventories have shrunk, although Mr. Cutifani has said he does not believe current levels are sustainable for the long term.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

BHP sees signs of commodity recovery (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog