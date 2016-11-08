A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American PLC to sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Three sources said in October the deal was expected, although one had said finalizing the agreement could still take weeks as a more than 200-per-cent surge in the coking-coal market this year complicated agreement on a price.

One of the sources told Reuters the Anglo American board had voted down the deal that valued the assets at more than $2-billion (U.S.). The proposed deal had been part cash and partly based on a mechanism to lock in any future price rises.

Asked about the deal last week, Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said the talks were very difficult as two highly experienced sets of negotiators held out for the price they considered fair.

Coking-coal prices have surged as Chinese inventories have shrunk, although Mr. Cutifani has said he does not believe current levels are sustainable for the long term.

