Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toshiba Corp. President Satoshi Tsunakawa speaks during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)
Toshiba Corp. President Satoshi Tsunakawa speaks during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Broadcom makes $23-billion first-round bid for Toshiba chip unit: source Add to ...

Taro Fuse

TOKYO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23-billion) for Toshiba Corp’s chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.

Taiwan’s Foxconn made the second highest offer, of about 2 trillion yen, the source said, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak on the matter publicly.

Broadcom and Foxconn were among four suitors selected to proceed to the second round, several sources said, adding that Broadcom has partnered with U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP.

South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc and Toshiba’s chip joint venture partner Western Digital Corp are the other suitors, but Western Digital’s offer was far lower than those of Broadcom and Foxconn, the source said.

The size of SK Hynix’s offer was not immediately known.

Toshiba has said it needs to sell most or all of the prized business to cover charges related to U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric that threaten the Japanese conglomerate’s future.

Representatives for Broadcom, Silver Lake, Foxconn and Western Digital could not be reached immediately for comment outside of regular business hours. A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment on the specifics of the sale process.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Toshiba's Westinghouse to file for bankruptcy (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular