Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Head office and manufacturing company Saputo Inc., seen in Montreal, Nov. 14, 2013. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Head office and manufacturing company Saputo Inc., seen in Montreal, Nov. 14, 2013. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

Dairy giant Saputo bids for remaining shares of Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Add to ...

SYDNEY — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canadian diary company Saputo Inc. said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 per cent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at 682-million Australian dollars ($676-million Canadian).

The $8.85 (Australian) per-share offer announced by Saputo in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange is a 24.8 per cent premium to Warrnambool’s Friday closing price of $7.09.

Saputo, which already owns 88.02 per cent of Warrnambool shares, said it will fund the acquisition from cash on hand and existing credit facilities.

“Saputo have been aiming for full ownership, but there has been that block stake there for a while,” said Michael Harvey, senior diary analyst at Rabobank.

Saputo acquired its majority stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter in 2014, beating local rivals Murray Goulburn Ltd. and Bega Cheese Ltd. in one of Australia’s most hotly contested takeover battles.

Saputo’s offer is the latest in a series of M&A deals in the Australian dairy industry this year.

Bega earlier this month agreed a $460-million deal to acquire Mondelez International’s grocery brands in Australia and New Zealand.

Saputo is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Saputo Inc
    $48.22
    -0.30
    (-0.62%)
  • Updated January 27 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular