Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)
This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

China fines GM venture $29-million for monopolistic pricing: state TV Add to ...

Jake Spring and Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING — Reuters

Published

Last updated

China will fine U.S. auto maker General Motors Co’s joint venture 201 million yuan ($29-million) for monopolistic pricing, state television reported on Friday, ending speculation after an official warned of penalties against a U.S. car maker.

Shanghai’s pricing regulator said it would fine GM’s venture with China’s largest auto maker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd for setting minimum prices on certain Cadillac, Chevy and Buick models, according to China Central Television.

“GM fully respects local laws and regulations wherever we operate,” the U.S. auto maker said in an e-mailed statement. “We will provide full support to our joint venture in China to ensure that all responsive and appropriate actions are taken with respect to this matter.”

SAIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fine follows comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump questioning the “One China” policy and his naming of Peter Navarro, a hardliner on trade with China, as a trade adviser, although there is no evidence that the penalty is a form of retaliation.

An official at the National Development Reform Commission on Dec. 14 told state-owned China Daily that the commission would fine a U.S. auto maker for monopolistic behaviour, sending GM and Ford Motor Co shares skidding.

Auto industry sources have told Reuters the investigation was already underway before Trump’s recent comments, although it has raised fears that China could be seizing on the case to send a shot across the bow of the incoming U.S. administration.

The penalty is the latest against auto makers after the commission began investigations in 2011, with Audi AG , Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Motor Corp, and one of Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s joint ventures previously being targeted.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: China fines GM $29-million (Reuters)
 
  • General Motors Co
    $35.69
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated December 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular