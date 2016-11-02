Chip maker Broadcom Ltd. said on Wednesday it would buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc. for $5.5-billion (U.S.) to expand its fibre channel and data storage businesses, the latest in a flurry of chip sector deals.

Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly Avago Technologies, is known for its connectivity chips while California-based Brocade makes networking hardware, software and storage products.

Broadcom said it plans to integrate Brocade’s fibre channel storage networking products used in data centres and sell the company’s IP networking business.

“We believe the deal is highly complementary to Broadcom’s existing enterprise storage offerings and boosts its exposure to the high growth data centre market,” CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said.

The $12.75-a-share offer represents a premium of 46.7 per cent to Brocade’s close on Friday.

Brocade’s shares were trading up 9 per cent at $12.25, while Broadcom’s stock rose 1.5 per cent to $171.41.

Up to Tuesday’s close, Brocade’s shares had gained nearly 30 per cent since Bloomberg reported on Monday that the company was in talks to sell itself.

In the biggest chip deal ever, smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc. agreed last week to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for about $38-billion, making it the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

