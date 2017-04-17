South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. on Monday won near unanimous approval for a debt-to-equity swap plan in the first three of five bondholder meetings, as the world’s largest shipbuilder battles to stay afloat.

The votes were held hours after Daewoo’s biggest bondholder, the National Pension Service (NPS), said it had agreed to the proposal. That move made it likely other bondholders would follow suit, creditor bank officials said, allowing the shipbuilder to meet conditions of a $2.6-billion (U.S.) bank bailout.

The shipbuilder has been pushed to the brink by the impact of historically low oil prices, which caused delays in payments for complex offshore facilities. At risk is an estimated 50,000 jobs and an economic hit of tens of billions of dollars.

Its predicament follows the bankruptcy and liquidation of compatriot Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd., after creditors declined further support last year for what was the world’s seventh-largest container shipper.

Holders of about 1.5 trillion won ($1.7-billion Canadian) worth of Daewoo bonds must agree to swap half of debt owed to them for equity and allow Daewoo to suspend repayment of the rest for three years, so Daewoo can meet conditions for $2.6-billion (U.S.) worth of financial assistance from state banks.

Five meetings have been planned for Monday and Tuesday to discuss the proposal. Agreement came from 99.99 per cent of bondholders present at the first meeting where attendance reached 80 per cent, 98.99 per cent at the second with 89 per cent attendance and 96 per cent at the third with 81 per cent attendance.

The proposal is likely to be approved at all meetings as large bondholders such as Korea Post are likely to follow the lead of the NPS because of the fund’s size and influence, creditor bank officials said.

The officials declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The NPS is Daewoo’s largest bondholder, with about 390 billion won worth of bonds, Yonhap reported.

It accepted the proposal after Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) agreed to store bond payments in an escrow account before bonds mature, and after they effectively pledged to pay bondholders before pursuing their own claims, creditor bank officials said.

