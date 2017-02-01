Japanese policy makers hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s accusation of currency manipulation on Wednesday, stressing that Tokyo was abiding by a Group of 20 agreement to refrain from competitive currency devaluation.

The dollar was on the defensive after Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro criticized China, Germany and Japan, saying they were devaluing their currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.

Senior Japanese government officials, worried about the pain a rise in the yen could inflict on Japan’s export-reliant economy, scrambled to contain damage as the dollar slid to a two-month low of 112.08 yen on Tuesday in the wake of Trump’s remarks.

Japan’s top government spokesman told reporters it was “absolutely not the case” Tokyo was devaluing the yen to gain an unfair trade advantage.

“Japan is guiding policy in line with agreements made by the G7 and G20 countries. There will be no change to that stance,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, one of premier Shinzo Abe’s closest aides and the point-person on Japan’s economic policy.

Japan would “seek to communicate closely” with the new U.S. administration on trade, economic and currency matters, Suga added.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan’s top currency diplomat, also told reporters that exchange-rates are determined by markets and were not being manipulated.

“As Bank of Japan Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda has said repeatedly, Japan’s monetary policy aims to achieve the domestic purpose of ending deflation. It’s not aimed at currency rates,” Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

“If (Trump) is talking about currency intervention, Japan hasn’t done any lately,” he added.

WON’T BIND BOJ?

Japan has not intervened directly in the currency market since November 2011. However, the weak yen has been considered as one of the few successes of Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus policies aimed at pulling the economy out of two decades of deflation.

As one of the three arrows of Abenomics, the BOJ adopted a massive asset-buying program in 2013 praised for boosting exporters’ profits and brightening business sentiment through a weak yen.

The yen has fallen 20 per cent against the dollar since then, but is off its lows of around 125 yen to the dollar in 2015.

While the yen spiked mid-last year as investors bought it as a safe have against global risk events like Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, it slid versus the dollar again as U.S. bond yields rose on market expectations of Trump’s inflation-stoking policies.

Finance Minister Taro Aso will explain Japan’s stance on currencies and monetary policy when he joins Abe at next week’s meeting with Trump, a senior government source told Reuters.

Japanese policymakers have argued that the BOJ’s ultra-easy monetary policy is solely aimed at beating deflation and did not go against a Group of 20 agreement to refrain from using monetary policy for currency devaluation.

“There’s no reason for the U.S. to criticise our currency and monetary policies,” said a Japanese government official with knowledge of Japan’s currency policy.

“As for currency intervention, everyone was saying it was hard to do even under (former U.S. president Barack) Obama’s administration, so I don’t know if that will be made even tougher under Trump.”

Trump’s comments are unlikely to bind the BOJ’s hands on monetary policy, said Kazuo Momma, a former senior BOJ official, adding that central bank policy makers won’t ponder easing unless the yen spikes well above 100 to the dollar.

“Trump’s comments could continue to create short-term market volatility, but the BOJ shouldn’t respond to each and every remark he makes,” Momma, who retains close contact with incumbent Japanese policy makers, told Reuters.

