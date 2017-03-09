Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

South Koreans celebrate after hearing the Constitutional Court's verdict on March 10, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Park Geun-hye’s ouster won’t impact market stability: financial regulator Add to ...

SEOUL — Reuters

South Korea’s top financial regulator said on Friday President Park Geun-hye’s ouster from office would not have an impact on the stability of the financial markets, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

“We have completed preparations enough to respond,” Yonhap cited Yim Jong-yong, chairman of the Financial Service Commission, as saying.

The Bank of Korea said separately its governor would hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. on a Constitutional Court ruling to remove Park from office earlier on Friday.

