Tata Sons on Tuesday filed a legal notice against Cyrus Mistry, accusing the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate of breaching confidentiality rules, according to a letter from Tata Sons’ law firm seen by Reuters.

Tata Sons, in a two-page legal notice from its law firm, alleged that Mistry shared “confidential data, business strategies, financial information” related to Tata Sons.

Tata Sons, the holding firm for the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, intends to pursue all remedies available under the law in relation to the alleged confidentiality breach, the legal notice said.

A public relations agency representing Mistry said it had no comment.

Last week, Mistry began legal proceedings against Tata Sons.

Report Typo/Error