Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 per cent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for ¥254.8 billion ($3-billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.

The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at ¥840 billion ($9.9-billion), including the assumption of net debt.

Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners.

Elsewhere in Asia, the company is building a theme park in Beijing and licenses one in Singapore.

Universal Studios Japan opened in 2001 as a Japanese company with a license from NBCUniversal. Comcast bought a 51 per cent stake in 2015.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.

Comcast shares fell 0.4 per cent to $37.36 in morning trading on Tuesday.

