Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 per cent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for ¥254.8 billion ($3-billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.
The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at ¥840 billion ($9.9-billion), including the assumption of net debt.
Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners.
Elsewhere in Asia, the company is building a theme park in Beijing and licenses one in Singapore.
Universal Studios Japan opened in 2001 as a Japanese company with a license from NBCUniversal. Comcast bought a 51 per cent stake in 2015.
The transaction is expected to close before the end of April 2017.
Comcast shares fell 0.4 per cent to $37.36 in morning trading on Tuesday.Report Typo/Error
- Comcast Corp$37.42-0.11(-0.29%)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$248.06-0.62(-0.25%)
- Updated February 28 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.