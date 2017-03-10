As damaging as the allegations of “aggravated bribery” against three executives of its Swedish unit are for Bombardier Inc., paperwork filed on Friday in a Stockholm court points to the possibility of more legal trouble ahead.

While this week’s pretrial hearings pertained only to Bombardier Transportation Sweden – and to a single 2013 deal to install signalling systems on a railway line in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan – the evidence submitted by the prosecution suggests the case may reach wider than that.

