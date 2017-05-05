Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Emmanuel Macron isn’t Angela Merkel’s lap dog in waiting Add to ...

Eric Reguly - ROME

Emmanuel Macron was judged the winner of the French TV debate on Wednesday, the last before Sunday’s presidential run-off vote, but his opponent Marine Le Pen did manage to fire off a few zingers. Her best line? “France will be led by a woman, either me or Mrs. Merkel,” she thundered.

The line hit home among Euroskeptics, not exactly a small crowd in France. Among the supporters of Ms. Le Pen and her anti-euro, anti-European Union and anti-immigrant agenda, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is viewed as the ultimate EU power and a great threat to French sovereignty. They see Mr. Macron, the pro-EU centrist candidate who is openly endorsed by Ms. Merkel (and Barack Obama) as Ms. Merkel’s lap dog in waiting.

