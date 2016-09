European plane maker Airbus Group is preparing a cost-cutting and restructuring plan that will be unveiled next month in a drive to offset expensive delays in some of its programmes, the Financial Times newspaper said.

Contacted by Reuters, Airbus declined to comment.

The newspaper said the plan was not yet finalised and could involve group-wide job cuts. It said the plan was still a closely guarded secret but some managers had been warned it was coming.

