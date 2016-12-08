Canada has selected the Airbus C295W aircraft for its fixed-wing search and rescue program, the European company said on Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will purchase 16 aircraft to be modified for search and rescue as well as service support, it said in a statement.

Airbus Group had competed with Leonardo of Italy for the Canadian contract, estimated in media reports to be worth about $3-billion.

The specially adapted tactical military transporter aircraft will be delivered starting three years after the contract is formally awarded, Airbus said.

