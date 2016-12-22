Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An Italy flag flutters as an Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, in this file photo. (Max Rossi/REUTERS)
An Italy flag flutters as an Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, in this file photo. (Max Rossi/REUTERS)

Alitalia, banks strike deal to keep airline running Add to ...

MILAN — Reuters

Alitalia and creditor banks have struck a deal on the financial resources required to keep the Italian airline afloat, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Controlling investor Etihad Airways, which holds a 49 per cent stake, is struggling to relaunch the loss-making carrier since investing almost €1.8-billion (1.52 billion pounds) in 2014.

Alitalia is losing half a million euros a day and is far from returning to profitability by next year, as pledged by Etihad two years ago.

Italian shareholders, including Italy’s two biggest banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, hold a combined 51 per cent share.

