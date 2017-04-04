Bank of England policy makers are concerned rapid growth in unsecured lending to British consumers could endanger banks if credit standards are slipping, the central bank said on Tuesday.

British consumer borrowing grew at its fastest rate in a decade towards the end of last year, and although the pace has since slowed somewhat, last week the central bank said it planned to take a closer look at the risks involved.

On Tuesday, the BoE set out more details of how its Financial Policy Committee reached that decision, and the types of risk involved.

“Overall, the Committee judged that, relative to mortgage debt, consumer credit was less likely to pose a risk to broader macroeconomic stability through its effect on household spending. Instead, the recent rapid growth in consumer credit could principally represent a risk to lenders if accompanied by weaker lending standards,” the BoE said.

The BoE said that although mortgages accounted for a much bigger share of lending to British households, its regular ‘stress tests’ of banks had shown consumer borrowing that went sour had the potential to impose bigger losses to lenders.

The short-dated nature of most consumer lending meant that its credit quality had the potential to deteriorate more rapidly than mortgage lending.

“If recent strong growth (in consumer credit) had been driven by weaker underwriting standards, this could reduce the resilience of lenders to shocks,” the FPC said, adding that lending standards should be “monitored closely”.

Areas to be kept under review included the growing length of interest-free periods offered to customers switching from one credit card to another, the increased size of unsecured personal loans and a bigger fall in interest rates for unsecured lending than for mortgages, the BoE said.

Last week the FPC said Britain-based banks should take steps to ensure they do not have to curb lending suddenly if the country leaves the European Union in a disorderly way.

The FPC also set out details of separate ‘stress tests’ for major banks later in the year.

