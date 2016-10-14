The parliament of Belgium’s French-speaking region of Wallonia backed a motion late on Friday to prevent the federal government from signing up to a planned EU-Canada free-trade agreement, threatening to kill the entire deal.

EU trade ministers hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to vote on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and have signalled they are seeking unanimous support for it to enter force.

Belgium’s federal government favours the pact, but needs the backing of the country’s regions and linguistic communities to give its formal approval.

Wallonia’s socialist premier Paul Magnette told lawmakers he would tell Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders that he could not give him the power to sign the treaty on behalf of Belgium.

Report Typo/Error