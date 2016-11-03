The Bank of England has kept its key rate at 0.25 per cent and boosted its forecast for economic growth, amid signs the British economy is doing better than expected since the vote to leave the European Union on June 23.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee cut the rate from 0.5 per cent in August and signalled a further cut was coming later this year to ward off the potential negative effects of Brexit. But economic data since the referendum have indicated that the economy is holding up.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.5 per cent in the third quarter and is expected to grow at 0.4 per cent in the final three months of the year. That’s better than the 0.1 per cent the bank expected in August. “These data suggest that the near-term outlook for activity is stronger than expected three months ago,” the MPC said Thursday in its quarterly Inflation Report.

As a result, the bank revised its forecast for GDP growth to 2.2 per cent for 2016, up from 2 per cent in August. It also expects growth of 1.4 per cent in 2017, compared with 0.8 per cent in August. However, the bank is forecasting slightly slower growth in 2018 of 1.5 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent. Unemployment is expected to rise to 5.5 per cent by 2018 from 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2016.

The recent sharp fall in the value of sterling is expected to push inflation well above the bank’s target of 2 per cent. The pound fell more than 10 per cent after the referendum and is 21 per cent lower than its peak in November 2015.

Inflation is forecast to reach 2.75 per cent by 2018, the bank said in the Inflation Report, before falling back to 2.5 per cent in three years. Inflation is currently at around 1 per cent. The bank said counterbalancing the rise in inflation with higher interest rates “would be excessively costly in terms of foregone output and employment growth. However, there are limits to the extent to which above-target inflation can be tolerated.”

