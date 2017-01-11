Mark Carney launched his renewed defence of the Bank of England Wednesday, saying its actions helped avert financial stability problems in the wake of June’s vote to leave the European Union.

In response to questioning from lawmakers in London, the BOE governor also sought to distance himself from the central bank’s chief economist Andy Haldane, who said that forecasters are facing a crisis after the U.K. proved unexpectedly resilient in the second half of last year. The fact that policy makers’ own actions led to less disruption of the financial industry, are “perversely” causing them to be interpreted as incorrect, Carney said.

“One of the advantages of banishing group think is that one doesn’t always agree with everything that’s said by colleagues,” Carney said, referencing Haldane’s own suggestion that the profession suffers from a dearth of new ideas.

Haldane said last week that it was a “fair cop” that the BOE – in common with almost all mainstream forecasters – expected a sharper slowdown after the referendum. He also said that officials haven’t changed their view of how leaving the EU will affect the economy over the long term.

Carney also told Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee that the risks to the U.K. financial system are now less pronounced than had been anticipated, with some of that due to BOE actions. He also said there’s a risk that the exit process could still “amplify” certain risks.

“In the run up to the referendum, we felt it was the largest risk because here were a series of positions and possibilities in the financial sector – things that could have happened – that would have had financial stability consequences,” he said. “Having got through the night and the day after, the scale of the immediate risks around Brexit have gone down for the U.K.”

The BOE’s record is set to stay in focus this year with U.K. lawmakers reviewing the effectiveness of the bank’s aggressive policy loosening after politicians including Prime Minister Theresa May questioned its adverse side effects.

Carney was unwavering in his view that the BOE’s measures to prevent any market turmoil from disrupting banks after the Brexit were right.

“We catalyzed contingency plans, actions, pre-positioning of capital, other steps with major central banks, and actual better risk management, which helped ensure a smooth process,” he said. This “put the country in a better place to take advantage of the opportunity.”

