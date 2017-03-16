Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Rupert Murdoch attends the 87th Academy Awards - 21st Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Oscar Party at BOA Steakhouse on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Rupert Murdoch attends the 87th Academy Awards - 21st Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Oscar Party at BOA Steakhouse on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Britain asks regulator to investigate Murdoch’s planned Sky takeover Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch’s planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.

Murdoch’s U.S. TV business Twenty-First Century Fox, which own 39 per cent of Sky, notified the European Commission of its £11.7-billion ($19.11-billion) bid earlier this month, opening a window for Britain to intervene.

Media Secretary Karen Bradley told parliament it was important and wholly appropriate to seek advice from the regulator Ofcom on whether the deal would give Murdoch and his companies too much control of Britain’s media, and whether the new owner would be committed to broadcasting standards.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Zara owner continues emerging market boom (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular