Britain's former finance chief George Osborne is joing London’s Evening Standard. (© Eddie Keogh / Reuters)

LONDON — Reuters

George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London’s Evening Standard, the newspaper’s owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.

“I am proud to have an editor of such substance, who reinforces The Standard’s standing and influence in London,” Lebedev tweeted.

“And whose political viewpoint – socially liberal and economically pragmatic – closely matches that of many of our readers.”

Osborne, who remains a lawmaker, joined investment group BlackRock Inc as an adviser last month.

