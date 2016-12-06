A British clampdown on retail trading platforms prompted warnings among industry players and investors on Tuesday that some smaller firms may not be able to sustain their business under the new stricter rules.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) placed limits on the leverage that can be offered to individual investors betting on currency and other asset prices, knocking more than a third off the market values of larger players IG Group and CMC Markets.

The FCA said that, on average, 82 per cent of individual clients lose money. Those losses tend to translate into quick and easy gains for the firms and may fall if investors post relatively higher deposits behind trades. “Given the prices quoted, the costs of the business, advertising bans in certain key countries, for some marginal players this [change in regulation] will sound the death knell,” David Woolcock said.

That, in turn, might also have a knock-on affect on bigger players, some of whom provide technology to or take clients or trades from smaller rivals. “If people are more informed in plain language and realize that there are real dangers, it will deter some people. There is going to be a hit there,” Mr. Woolcock said.

Despite the market reaction, some welcomed the FCA’s action, with IG saying it might enhance the outcomes for clients.

Dozens of small individual investors were effectively bankrupted by losses last year, when the Swiss National Bank suddenly removed its long-standing ceiling on the Swiss franc, prompting regulators to look at the market.

A number of traders allege they were not treated fairly by brokers, while others have complained about their treatment by some of the dozens of brokers registered in Cyprus. Cypriot regulator CySEC announced its own clampdown on some brokers’ behaviour last week.

