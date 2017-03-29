The divorce notice came politely, in a six-page letter that ended with a handwritten salutation, “Yours Sincerely Theresa May”.

That note delivered Wednesday at 12:28 p.m. to European Council President Donald Tusk from British Prime Minister Theresa May, launched the start of Britain’s exit from the European Union and the beginning of a historic reshaping of Europe.

“This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back,” Ms. May told the House of Commons Wednesday. “Britain is leaving the European Union. We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws. We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us. And we are going to take this opportunity to build a stronger, fairer Britain – a country that our children and grandchildren are proud to call home.”

Ms. May’s letter formally invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the exit mechanism from the EU which has never been invoked before. That triggered the start of two-years of negotiations that can only be extended with unanimous agreement from Britain and the other 27 EU member states. Ms. May is hoping to conclude not only the terms of the separation but also a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU.

“Agreeing a high-level approach to the issues arising from our withdrawal will of course be an early priority. But we also propose a bold and ambitious free-trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” Ms. May said in her letter. “This should be of greater scope and ambition than any such agreement before it so that it covers sectors crucial to our linked economies such as financial services and network industries.”

Most experts doubt Britain and the EU can negotiation the terms of separation and a free-trade agreement within two years. And the EU has already signalled that it wants to deal with separation first before discussing a trade deal.

In a statement released Wednesday, the European Council, which represents the member countries, said it regretted that the U.K. has invoked Article 50, but added: “we are ready for the process that we now will have to follow.”

“In these negotiations the Union will act as one and preserve its interests. Our first priority will be to minimize the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states. Therefore, we will start by focusing on all key arrangements for an orderly withdrawal,” the statement added.

Mr. Tusk added that Britain’s withdrawal “has made us, the community of 27, more determined and more united than before” to make “the difficult negotiations ahead” a success. He said that “there is nothing to win in this process…our goal is clear: to minimize the cost for the EU citizens, businesses and member states.”

“There is no reason to pretend that this is a happy day neither in Brussels nor in London,” said Mr. Tusk. “But paradoxically there is something positive in Brexit. Brexit has made us, the community of 27, more determined and more united than before.”

Mr. Tusk described the Brexit talks as “damage control”. He ended with a farewell to Britain: “What can I add to this? We already miss you.”

There are indications the EU could play hardball in the talks. A leaked resolution from the European Parliament indicated that the EU will not give any special deal for Britain’s financial firms, something London’s financial district has been calling for. Once Britain is out of the EU, London firms will lose so called “passport privileges” which allow them to register in Britain and provide services across the EU. The EU has also made it clear Britain should pay as much as £60-billion ($100-billion Canadian) to cover pension liabilities and other contingencies before leaving.

“Britain should pay all its liabilities arising from outstanding commitments as well as make provision for off-balance sheet items, contingent liabilities and other financial costs that arise directly as a result of its withdrawal,” the European Parliament resolution said.

The European Council plans to hold a meeting of the leaders of the 27 other EU member states at the end of April to formalize a negotiating strategy. The EU is also eager for Britain to commit to a plan to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK. Ms. May has said Britain will only do that once the EU makes a similar pledge for British citizens living in the EU.

