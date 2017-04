Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s not sure Canadian companies will still want to invest in Britain after the country pulls out of the European Union.

“I don’t know,” Mr. Morneau said when asked about the issue on Friday during a question-and-answer session at a business gathering in London. He said it will depend on the deal Britain and the EU reach during the upcoming Brexit negotiations, which are expected to last at least two years.

