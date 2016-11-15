Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has taken a jab at Donald Trump, saying the president-elect’s criticism of the U.S. Federal Reserve is misdirected.

Mr. Trump has slammed the Fed for keeping interest rates low and alleged that chair Janet Yellen was trying to help President Barack Obama. He has also warned that the Fed’s low rate policy has created a “big, ugly bubble” in the U.S. economy and equity markets which will burst once rates rise.

On Tuesday Mr. Carney took issue with Mr. Trump during a parliamentary committee hearing in London. “The president-elect has voiced some views on the Fed and the stance of monetary policy,” Mr. Carney told Treasury Committee members. “It’s very important to distinguish between the stance of monetary policy and the reasons why global interest rates are low, the reasons why inequality has increased across major economies. The last two are caused by much more fundamental factors. And an excessive focus on monetary policy in many respects is a massive blame deflection exercise.”

Mr. Carney acknowledged that central bankers everywhere are coming under more scrutiny given the larger role they have been playing the global economy. He has faced criticism over his comments before the referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union and the bank’s monetary policy.

“The enlarged responsibilities of central banks…means that there is a much wider span of accountability,” he said. “We’re going to be challenged on multiple policies at multiple times. And that’s appropriate. It is natural that there will be more discussion around our policies.”

During the hearing Mr. Carney also faced some sharp questions about his decision to extend his stay at the bank for an extra year. Committee chair Andrew Tyrie, a Conservative Member of Parliament, said Mr. Carney had prompted controversy and added uncertainty by changing his term three times. He pointed out that Mr. Carney refused to take the bank’s eight-year term when he started in 2013 and said he would stay for five years. Last month he extended that to six years, saying he wanted to help Britain through the process of leaving the EU, which is supposed to start in 2017 and last two years.

“We’ve had five years in play, eight years in play and now a decision to go to six,” Mr. Tyrie said. He asked what would happen if the Brexit talks were extended. “Are you going to re-examine this issue?”

Mr. Carney said he would definitely leave on June 30, 2019. He said he was asked earlier this year by the former Chancellor of the Exchequer to stay for the full 8-year term. He offered to stay for six even though his personal circumstances meant he will be away from his family for a year.

“I’m extending in order to provide continuity to support this crucial process,” he said referring to the EU negotiations. “It’s no more complicated than that. I don’t think it’s added to uncertainty. There are far bigger issues that are adding to uncertainty in the global and U.K. economies.”

Mr. Carney was also asked about inflation, which the bank has predicted will rise to 2.7 per cent by the end of 2017 because of the falling value of the pound. The pound has fallen by 16 per cent against the U.S. dollar since the referendum in June but figures released Tuesday showed inflation had dropped to 0.9 per cent in October from 1 per cent in September. Mr. Carney said that was largely due to lower prices for clothing and footwear, which are volatile. And the bank has not altered its forecast. “Unfortunately inflation is going to go up that’s the consequence of a very large move in exchange rate,” he said.

