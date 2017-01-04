Deutsche Bank AG’s global head of anti-financial crime and group money-laundering reporting officer, Peter Hazlewood, will step down after only six months, in a disagreement that involved staffing for his group, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Hazlewood, who joined Deutsche Bank in July, is leaving after the firm cut back ambitious hiring targets for his unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The anti-financial crime unit had roughly 780 employees at the end of 2016, the people said. That number will still increase substantially in 2017, but less than previously planned, according to the people.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Hazlewood didn’t respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The abrupt move highlights the difficulties for Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, who is trying to both cut costs and avoid more legal battles, following a $7.2-billion settlement with the U.S. over its role in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The bank implemented a company-wide hiring freeze in 2016, but that freeze excluded compliance-related roles.

Deutsche Bank is still being probed by U.S. and U.K. authorities over whether it failed to catch transactions that may have moved billions of dollars out of Russia, people familiar with the matter have said. After settling the mortgage securities case in the U.S. last month, Cryan said in a memo to staff that an internal investigation by the bank had found “no indication of a breach of sanctions” in Russia. The probe did detect “deficiencies” in the bank’s systems and controls that were being addressed, according to the memo.

Hazlewood, who previously worked at lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and HSBC Holdings Plc, currently reports to Deutsche Bank’s chief regulatory officer, Sylvie Matherat. He will probably continue to work for Deutsche Bank in a different role, said one of the people.

News that he was stepping down was reported earlier Wednesday by Manager Magazin.

