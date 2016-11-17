Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta adorns it's plant in Muenchwilen, Switzerland Feb. 3, 2016. (© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters)
The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta adorns it's plant in Muenchwilen, Switzerland Feb. 3, 2016.

BRUSSELS — Reuters

The European Commission has pushed back its deadline for a decision on ChemChina’s plan to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to March 29.

The Commission, which handles competition cases for the European Union, said on Thursday it had extended the deadline at the request of the parties.

EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina’s $43-billion (34.49 billion pounds) bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal.

