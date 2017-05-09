Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly Avago Technologies, is known for its connectivity chips used in products ranging from mobile devices to servers. (Edgar Su/Reuters)
FOO YUN CHEE

Brussels — Reuters

Chip maker Broadcom Ltd. is set to win EU antitrust approval for its $5.5-billion (U.S.) bid for Brocade Communications Systems Inc. after agreeing to modest concessions in the latest deal in the chip sector, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly Avago Technologies, is known for its connectivity chips used in products ranging from mobile devices to servers, while California-based Brocade makes networking switches, software and storage products.

The sector has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years as chip makers scale up in response to the growing market in connected devices and cars.

Broadcom, which wants to grab a larger share of the data centre products market via the deal, offered concessions last month in a bid to address the European Commission’s concerns.

Brocade declined to comment.

The people said Broadcom had made concessions on interoperability so clients can use whatever brand of switches on their network, independent of the supplier.

The EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

