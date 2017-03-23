Canada’s trade deal with the European Union is set to take effect within a matter of weeks, establishing a new free-trade zone at a time when protectionist forces gain strength.

“We’re building bridges, not walls,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said at a talk in Toronto this week.

Once Canada’s Senate approves the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), most of the deal would come into force on a provisional basis, cutting tariffs on everything from BMWs to shoes.

