Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom delivers a speech during an event hosted by Canada 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2017. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom delivers a speech during an event hosted by Canada 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2017. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)

EU trade chief on CETA: ‘We’re building bridges, not walls’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s trade deal with the European Union is set to take effect within a matter of weeks, establishing a new free-trade zone at a time when protectionist forces gain strength.

“We’re building bridges, not walls,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said at a talk in Toronto this week.

Once Canada’s Senate approves the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), most of the deal would come into force on a provisional basis, cutting tariffs on everything from BMWs to shoes.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular