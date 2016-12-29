Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Euro notes are pictured at a bank in this file photo illustration taken in Seoul. (LEE JAE-WON/REUTERS)
Euro notes are pictured at a bank in this file photo illustration taken in Seoul. (LEE JAE-WON/REUTERS)

Euro zone corporate lending at highest rate since 2009 Add to ...

FRANKFURT — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Bank loans to euro zone companies grew at their fastest pace since the tail end of the global financial crisis last month while a measure of money circulating, often an indicator of future activity, rose unexpectedly, fresh data showed on Thursday.

Corporate lending grew by 2.2 per cent in November, the highest since mid-2009 and also up from 2.1 per cent last month, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

Household lending growth meanwhile accelerated to 1.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent, the highest since min-2011.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone, which has in the past predicted economic activity, meanwhile rose to 4.8 per cent from 4.4 per cent in October, beating forecasts for 4.4 per cent growth.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular