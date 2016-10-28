Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The illuminated euro sign in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt is seen in this file photo. (© Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters/REUTERS)
The illuminated euro sign in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt is seen in this file photo. (© Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters/REUTERS)

Euro zone economic sentiment jumps in October Add to ...

BRUSSELS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Euro zone economic sentiment was much better than expected in October driven by higher optimism in industry and services, a monthly European Commission survey showed on Friday.

The Commission said the economic sentiment indicator rose to 106.3 in October from 104.9 in September, well above market expectations of a small decline to 104.8.

Separately, the business climate indicator also calculated by the Commission, rose to 0.55 from 0.44 in September, its highest reading since July 2011.

Selling price expectations among manufacturers rose sharply to 3.2 points in October from 0.0 in September and –0.8 in August, coming closer to the long-term average of 4.7.

Among consumers however, inflation expectations over the next 12 months remained subdued, easing to 4.3 in October from 4.7 in September and remaining well below the long-term average of 19.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Best month in 2016 for euro zone business (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog