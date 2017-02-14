The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Eurostat said the gross domestic product (GDP) of the 19 countries sharing the euro bloc grew 0.4 per cent on the quarter in the last three months of 2016, revising down its earlier estimate, released on Jan 31, of a 0.5 per cent rise.

It also revised down its estimate of GDP growth year-on-year to 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter from 1.8 per cent.

The revision was partly due to a large fall in industry output in December, which was 1.6 per cent lower than in November, the steepest fall since September 2012 when it decreased by 1.9 per cent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a drop of 1.5 per cent.

Compared to a year earlier, euro zone industrial production rose 2.0 per cent, slowing from a 3.2 per cent year-on-year rise in November. The yearly increase was higher than market expectations of a 1.7 per cent rise.

The monthly output drop in December was mostly due to a 3.3 per cent fall in the production of capital goods, like machineries, a sign of decreasing appetite for long-term investment.

Output fell also in the energy sector, non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods.

Production of durable consumer goods, such as cars and refrigerators, was the only component of the indicator that went up. It recorded a 2.9 per cent rise, in a sign of managers’ confidence that consumers will spend more on durable goods.

