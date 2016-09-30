The inflation rate in the euro zone doubled as expected in September as the impact of weaker energy prices diminished, although the core rate also watched by the European Central Bank was unchanged for the fourth consecutive month.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 0.4 per cent this month from 0.2 per cent in August, EU’s statistics agency Eurostat said on Friday in its first estimate.

The decline in energy prices was not as steep as a month earlier, but prices of unprocessed food increased by less.

The rate was in line with market expectations from a Reuters poll of 48 economists.

Core inflation, which according to the ECB’s definition excludes the most volatile components of unprocessed food and energy, was stable at 0.8 per cent, just below market expectations of a pick-up to 0.9 per cent.

The headline inflation rate remains far from the ECB’s target of just below 2 per cent, although its increase is good news for the central bank which is seeking to prevent a deflationary spiral.

The ECB has been buying €80-billion (69.10 billion pounds) worth of assets a month to pump money into the economy. Interest rates have been cut below zero and free loans been offered to banks.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco products, the September inflation rate was 0.8 per cent, the same as in August.

Energy prices dropped by 3.0 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 5.6 per cent decline in August.

Prices in food, alcohol and tobacco products went up 0.7 per cent, from 1.3 per cent in August.

In the services sector, the largest in the euro zone economy, prices were 1.2 per cent higher year-on-year in September, from 1.1 per cent in the previous month.

Eurostat’s flash estimate for the month does not include a monthly calculation Eurostat also published data on unemployment, with the euro zone rate stable at 10.1 per cent in August, the joint lowest level since July 2011. The total number of people without a job increased by 8,000 during the month to 16.326 million.

