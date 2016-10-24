What’s Wallonia’s deal? A primer on its role in CETA’s crisis

Protesters hold an anti-CETA banner during a demonstration against international trade agreements in Brussels on Sept. 20, 2016. VIRGINIA MAYO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The story of how Wallonia, a small French-speaking enclave of Belgium, emerged as the would-be slayer of the Canada-Europe free trade deal may be less about what’s in the agreement than it is about internal European politics.

Walloon Premier Paul Magnette, a Socialist, worries the deal weakens legal, health and environment standards, gives multinationals too much power to sue governments, and threatens the region’s dairy farmers.

Wallonia’s Minister-President Paul Magnette speaks to journalists as he arrives for an emergency meeting on CETA in Brussels on Oct. 24, 2016. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Canada and the rest of Europe insist those concerns are overblown. And they have tried in vain for weeks to address Wallonia’s concerns, including drafting an “interpretive declaration” to help clear up any misunderstandings about the trade deal’s scope and meaning. The declaration makes it clear that the trade deal does not limit the right of governments to provide public services and regulate in the public interest.

That hasn’t yet moved Mr. Magnette, a Cambridge-educated former law professor. He says the EU should slow down and not rush to sign the agreement, knows as Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA. Among other things, he complains the deal is still too vague about the powers of national courts when foreign investors sue governments.

Wallonia’s leadership is facing internal political and economic pressures

Mr. Magnette’s Socialist Party is also facing political pressure within Wallonia, an economically depressed rust-belt region. The Marxist party has been steadily gaining ground in recent polls, pushing the Socialists further to the left on issues such as trade.

Contributing to Mr. Magnette’s intransigence is Wallonia’s ailing economy and growing angst about globalization and trade. It is the poorest of Belgium’s three geographic regions, and unemployment, at more than 10 per cent, is twice as high as elsewhere in the country.

Wallonia’s economic funk deepened in September, when U.S. construction equipment giant Caterpillar announced the looming closure of its plant in the Walloon city of Gosselies and the loss of 2,000 jobs.

A view of Namur, capital of Wallonia. CHRISTIAN KOBER 1/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

Complex decision-making process within the EU gives Wallonia outsized clout

Wallonia, with a population of just 3.5-million, is now in a position to block CETA because of the complicated ratification process within the 28-country EU, and within member states.

MURAT YUKSELIR/THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GOOGLE MAPS)

Under the Belgian federal system, five regional and language-based parliaments have a say in the country’s foreign affairs. That gives Wallonia the power to block the national government from signing the deal.

Further complicating matters, EU members have pledged that their governments will only sign the agreement if there is unanimous support in this case, even though it is not required under the EU’s governing treaty.

So if Belgium can’t get Wallonia to play ball, EU leaders can’t sign CETA alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as was planned for this Thursday in Brussels.

Further muddying the situation, the EU has declared CETA a so-called mixed agreement. Most of the agreement is within the realm of the EU, which has the power to sign all trade deals. But parts of CETA stray into the realms of individual member states, and must therefore be ratified by legislatures in all 28 EU countries.

Canada has made a series of concessions to get CETA passed

Canada’s Liberal government has already overcome numerous roadblocks in its efforts to ratify the trade deal, which was negotiated more than two years ago. In March, it renegotiated the deal’s controversial investor-state chapter, which allows investors to directly sue governments. The two sides agreed to create a permanent tribunal, with members appointed by the two sides, as well as an appeal process to reverse potential legal errors. And they added tougher language that enshrines the right of governments to regulate.

From the archives: Trade Minister says CETA will bring ‘tremendous’ benefit to Canadians 1:09

Since then, Ottawa has also promised to deal with outstanding grievances from Romania and Bulgaria over Canadian visa requirements, and overcame objections in Germany and Austria.

Even if Wallonia eventually relents, allowing Belgium to sign CETA, ratification is not assured. The European Parliament must also approve the deal.

CETA would give Canadian a competitive edge in Europe

A joint Canada-EU study, conducted in 2011, concluded that CETA would boost Canada’s income by $up to 12 billion a year and bilateral trade by 20 per cent. That would add an average of $1,000 to Canadian household incomes.





But the main benefit of CETA is that it could give Canadian companies a clear competitive advantage in Europe, a market of more than 500-million people with an $18-trillion economy.

The United States is negotiating a much larger free trade agreement with the EU, but talks have bogged down because of the U.S. election and rising protectionist sentiment. Several European governments now say they no longer support the deal with the U.S.

If CETA goes ahead and the U.S. deal stalls, Canadian exporters would have a distinct advantage. Tariffs on the vast majority of Canadian goods sold in Europe would immediately go to zero. In all, 98 per cent of 9,000 EU tariffs would disappear.

Benefits for Canadian consumers are mixed

From the archives: What Canada’s biggest business leaders wanted from CETA 5:48

The deal is a mixed bag for Canadian consumers. European cars and cheese could be cheaper under the deal. But drug prices could rise.

Canada agreed to adopt EU measures on so-called “patent term restoration.” Drug patents typically last for 20 years but if it takes more than five years between when a patent on a new drug is filed and marketing authorization is granted, the drug maker will now get an extra two years of patent protection as compensation. This could raise drug prices and cost provincial health plans, but the federal government believes the price hikes will be small and won’t kick in for years.

European cars, such as BMWs, could become more affordable due to the planned elimination of a 6.1 per cent Canadian tariff on vehicle imports.

Meanwhile, vehicles that are at least 50 per cent Canadian-made will enjoy open access into the EU market. Canada, in turn, will be allowed to import up to 100,000 vehicles a year that are at least 20 per cent Canadian-made. Considering Canada’s total auto exports to the EU are currently only about 13,000, that’s a big change.

The agreement would also more than double the quota of cheese imported from Europe to roughly 30,000 tonnes per year, which could take a bite out of Ontario and Quebec dairies’ market share. However, Ottawa has assured the provinces it will pay compensation to cheese producers, and that it will set up a marketing campaign for local cheese.

One of the major beneficiaries of CETA is Canada’s meat industry. The agreement includes guaranteed access to European markets for 50,000 tonnes of Canadian beef, a counterweight to the losses imposed on Canada’s dairy farmers. For pork producers, the number is higher at 80,000 tonnes.

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Lawrence Herman: Canada is right to be furious about European Union trade negotiations Lawrence Herman, a former Canadian diplomat, practises international trade law and is a senior fellow of the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto.

Doug Saunders: The Walloon that roared: Federalism’s new fragility It was an eight-year struggle to hammer out a trade deal to link Canada and the 28-member European Union. Then came Wallonia.

De Mestral and Gehring: EU should have told Canada years ago it was moving the CETA goal posts That the ratification of CETA would be a long, circuitous process on the EU side was always clear. But it is disappointing that the EU didn't warn Canada of what might happen.

Carl Mortished: Canadian exports hurting as nationalism hampers global trade The outbreak of ugly nationalism is bad for trade and it bodes ill for a smooth transition from trade in things to a world of trade in knowledge, skills and services. (for subscribers)



