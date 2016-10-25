Fiat Chrysler Automobiles increased its earnings forecast after returning to a profit in the third quarter, driven by strong results in North America.

Fiat Chrysler reported Tuesday an adjusted net profit of €606-million ($659-million), compared with a loss of €387-million in the same period last year. Revenues were flat at €26.8-billion, with deliveries down marginally to 1.12 million units.

The group raised its profit forecasts to above €2.3-billion from above €2-billion, while confirming net revenue of above €112-billion.

North America accounted for two-thirds of revenues, notwithstanding an 8 per cent decrease in shipments as the car maker realigns its product offer in favour of Jeep and Ram.

Results in Europe and Asia and for luxury brand Maserati showed improvements.

