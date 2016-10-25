Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman walks past a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin, in this file photo. (© Giorgio Perottino / Reuters)
A woman walks past a logo of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in Turin, in this file photo. (© Giorgio Perottino / Reuters)

Fiat Chrysler boosts profit forecast after third-quarter results Add to ...

MILAN — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles increased its earnings forecast after returning to a profit in the third quarter, driven by strong results in North America.

Fiat Chrysler reported Tuesday an adjusted net profit of €606-million ($659-million), compared with a loss of €387-million in the same period last year. Revenues were flat at €26.8-billion, with deliveries down marginally to 1.12 million units.

The group raised its profit forecasts to above €2.3-billion from above €2-billion, while confirming net revenue of above €112-billion.

North America accounted for two-thirds of revenues, notwithstanding an 8 per cent decrease in shipments as the car maker realigns its product offer in favour of Jeep and Ram.

Results in Europe and Asia and for luxury brand Maserati showed improvements.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog