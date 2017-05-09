Ever since the collapse of communications giant Nokia Corp. four years ago, Finland has been struggling to develop an industry that could deliver jobs and growth. It may have finally found one thanks to soaring global demand for an unlikely product: cruise ships.

The cruise industry has been on a tear lately and Finland is riding the wave as demand soars for bigger and better ships. The number of people taking cruises is expected to hit a record 25.3 million this year, up 21 per cent in just five years. The main drivers of this rising popularity have been new interest from millennials and growing popularity for river trips, celebrity cruises and adventure excursions to places such as the Antarctic.

