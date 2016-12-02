When Axelle Tessandier returned to Paris from San Francisco earlier this year she was full of energy and eager to relaunch a company she’d founded in Silicon Valley. Her enthusiasm quickly faded.

“It was a shock,” recalled Ms. Tessandier, who spent six years in California working on a number of technology ventures. “We still have this fear of failure that is pretty strong here. We feel judged way more.”

Ms. Tessandier, 35, managed to successfully launch the Axl Agency, a communications consultancy whose clients include Puma, Kickstarter and the office of the mayor of Paris. She’s also become politically active for the first time in her life, convinced the country needs change. But instead of joining one of the mainstream political parties, she’s backing En marche, a group led by former banker and economy minister Emmanuel Macron, who is running for president as an independent.

“The country has been kind of stuck since many, many, many years right now,” she said. “We have a big crisis of leadership. For me it’s a new game, new rule, new player.”

Ms. Tessandier is among a growing number of people in France who have become fed up with the country’s stagnant economy, soaring unemployment and lack of productivity. While issues like immigration and security have grabbed the headlines, the economy remains the top priority for most voters. And many are turning away from traditional politicians and looking elsewhere for solutions.

The presidential election next year will be a turning point for France and reshape the country’s future. After decades of rule by establishment figures, including President François Hollande – who has said he will not seek re-election in 2017 – the leading candidates to become president are promising some radical changes.

François Fillon, 62, of the Republican Party is calling for a Margaret Thatcher-style revolution with lower taxes, cuts to government spending and reducing the power of unions. He also plans to chop 600,000 civil service positions and overhaul the health-care system.

Mr. Macron, 38, wants to bring a more business-like approach to government and he plans to follow up on controversial reforms he introduced while in cabinet, which included easing some rules for retailers and opening up competition in bus transportation. He joined the cabinet of Mr. Hollande a couple of years ago, after years in the banking sector, giving the government some badly needed business credibility. But he quit earlier this year after a series of disagreements, launching a run for the presidency where he hopes to win over more centrist supporters.

Marine Le Pen, 48, of the National Front is best known for her anti-immigration policies. But she also advocates pulling France out of the euro, lowering the retirement age to 60 from 62, and throwing up tariff barriers to protect French industries. Her populist message resonates mainly with working-class voters who have lost out to globalization and seen their workplace close.

The messages are hitting home. “I’m a self-made man and an entrepreneur and it was about time that someone spoke out loud about the situation as it is and does present and offer a project that is clear and is ambitious,” said Francois-Xavier Poirier, who runs a television production company called Novovision and is supporting Mr. Fillon. Like Ms. Tessandier, Mr. Poirier has never been involved in politics until now.

“People are really engaged but fed up with politicians,” added Margaux Pech, 27, who works for a digital marketing company called Thinkmarket. She used to support the Socialist party and voted for Mr. Hollande. But she’s disenchanted with him and the party, and she’s supporting Mr. Macron.

There is no doubt France’s economy is in need of a jolt. The country has languished for years with unemployment fixed above 8 per cent since the 1990s and the economy growing by a meagre 1 per cent annually since 2009. Today unemployment is around 10 per cent. Forty-four per cent of all those out of work have been without a job for a year or more, while one in six young people are neither working nor at school, one of the highest rates among developed countries in the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development.





Economists have pointed out for a long time that France has been held back by a rigid labour market and a huge government sector. Government spending on bureaucrats, health care, education and other social programs accounts for 57 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. That compares to 38 per cent in Britain and 40 per cent in Germany.

To help pay for that, French workers are among the heaviest taxed in the OECD. The tax wedge, which measures the total tax on income paid by employees and employers, is 48.5 per cent in France, the fifth highest in the OECD. By contrast, the OECD average is 36 per cent and Canada is at 31.6 per cent. When the government introduced a 35-hour work week in the late 1990s it didn’t cut the minimum wage, something companies say jacked up labour costs even more.





Then there’s the power of the trade unions. France’s five major unions have enormous clout and many of their powers are enshrined in law. Unions negotiate national and industry-wide labour agreements, which are binding on all companies. They also work with the government to set unemployment and social benefits, which are among the most generous in Europe. Workers become eligible for jobless benefits after contributing for just four months, the lowest threshold in the OECD.

As a result of all this France has developed a two-tier labour market; those on permanent contract who effectively have jobs for life since laying them off is nearly impossible under French law; and those working ultra-short contracts, often for less than a month, interspersed with spells on benefits. While permanent jobs still make up the bulk of the workforce, companies are moving to short-term hiring whenever possible. Today roughly four out of five new hires are on short-term contracts and barely a quarter of those jobs will ever turn into permanent positions.

“France is a classic insider outsider model,” said Cathal Kennedy, European Economist at RBC Capital Markets in London. “You have very heavily protected people on permanent contracts, very difficult to adjust their wages, very difficult to let them go if there is a downturn. On the outside you have the unemployed, particularly the youth, who have less protected temporary contracts or are out of the labour market completely.”

Ms. Pech has experienced this firsthand. She earned a business degree in France, did internships in the United States and worked in Spain. When she returned to France, she couldn’t find a job. She tried working freelance in her hometown of Toulouse but after months of fruitless efforts she moved to Paris and has had three jobs in four years, all on short-term contracts.

“When you are outside it’s really hard,” she said. “I have one friend, she was unemployed for one year, she had 30 job interviews and each time they said to her ‘your profile is perfect, your resumé is good but we are going to take somebody from inside the company.’ What company is going to give her a chance?”

Now, along with working, Ms. Pech is organizing her neighbourhood for Mr. Macron. She’s already signed up 2,000 members to En marche and says even those who aren’t supporting the group are looking for a change of government. “People want to join a project,” she said. “They are kind of fed up with old politicians.”

