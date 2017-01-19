Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris. (CHARLES PLATIAU)
The Apple logo is seen on the facade of the new Apple Store in Paris. (CHARLES PLATIAU)

German antitrust case against Audible, Apple dropped Add to ...

BERLIN — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Germany’s antitrust agency says it’s dropping its investigation of Amazon subsidiary Audible and Apple after the two companies agreed to end exclusivity deals for audiobook supply and distribution.

The Federal Cartel Office said Thursday the companies earlier this month terminated a deal that gave Audible exclusive rights to sell digital audiobooks on Apple’s iTunes, and obliged Audible not to offer its products elsewhere.

Cartel office head Andreas Mundt says the termination of the agreement “will enable a wider range of offer and lower prices for consumers.”

The German Publishers and Booksellers Association had complained to both the cartel office and the European Commission.

The Commission says ending the agreement “will allow for further competition in a fast growing and innovative market and allow European consumers broader access to downloadable audiobooks.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular