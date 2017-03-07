German industrial orders fell 7.4 per cent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand, though the economy ministry said it expected a rebound later this year.

The slide runs against otherwise fairly buoyant readings on the region’s economy and was almost three times greater than the Reuters consensus for a 2.5 per cent fall. Economists were split in their interpretation of the data.

Carsten Brzeski of ING Diba said even though the fall could be explained by seasonal effects and a technical correction after a December surge of 5.2 per cent, the size of the drop suggests that German industry could be struggling to gain speed.

“Today’s disappointing data is also a good reminder that the German industry is having more problems returning to full speed than buoyant sentiment indicators have been suggesting,” he wrote in a note to clients.

However, the economy ministry said the drop in January was expected after a strong fourth-quarter in 2016. The December increase in industrial orders was the highest since July 2014.

Markets appeared to shrug off the data. The euro traded up 0.17 per cent against the dollar at 1.0596 at 0820 GMT.

The January data showed that domestic demand fell by 10.5 per cent, and foreign orders by 4.9 per cent, driven by a 7.8 per cent fall in demand from the euro zone.

Andreas Scheuerle of Deka Bank said there was no need to be anxious, pointing to strong indicators for the broader economy.

“No panic: orders do not determine the short-term economic development and the early indicators are brilliant – it should continue uphill,” he wrote in a note to clients.

Business confidence was surprisingly upbeat in February and industry association VDMA on Monday reported a 9-per cent overall increase on the year in engineering orders.

