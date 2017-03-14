Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This photograph taken in Paris Friday Dec. 2, 2016 shows stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Raphael Satter/AP Photo)
This photograph taken in Paris Friday Dec. 2, 2016 shows stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Raphael Satter/AP Photo)

Germany plans to fine social media sites if they don’t remove hate speech Add to ...

BERLIN — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Germany’s Justice Minister put forward a tough new draft law on Tuesday calling for social networks like Facebook to take faster action to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face stiff fines of up to €50-million.

“This (draft law) sets out binding standards for the way operators of social networks deal with complaints and obliges them to delete criminal content,” said Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat minister.

Failing to comply would breach the rules and could result in a fine of up to €50-million against an organization, he said.

The country already has some of the world’s toughest hate speech laws covering defamation, slander, public incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence and is seeking to update its rules in the fast-moving, often anonymous social media age.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Obama blames political divisions for the traction of fake news (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular