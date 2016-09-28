Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, in this file photo. (© Ralph Orlowski / Reuters)
A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, in this file photo. (© Ralph Orlowski / Reuters)

Germany preparing Deutsche Bank rescue plan: report Add to ...

FRANKFURT — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The German government and financial authorities are preparing a rescue plan for Deutsche Bank in case the lender would be unable to raise capital itself to pay for costly litigation, German weekly Die Zeit reported.

According to the draft plan, Deutsche Bank would be enabled to sell assets to other lenders at prices that would ease the strain on the lender and not put an additional burden on the bank, the paper said.

In an extreme emergency, the German government would even offer to take a direct stake of 25 percent, the paper added without saying where it got the information.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman referred to an interview Chief Executive John Cryan gave German daily Bild on Wednesday and denied the report.

“At no point did I ask the chancellor for support. Neither did I suggest anything like that,” had told Cryan Bild in response to a different report that said he had asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her support with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.

Such a request would be “out of the question for us,” Cryan said, adding that he could not understand how “anyone could claim that.”

The German government is still hoping Deutsche Bank will not need state support and only scenarios for a potential rescue are being discussed so far, Die Zeit reported.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Deutsche Bank AG
    $11.92
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated September 27 7:36 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog