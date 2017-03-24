Continental revision
Continental revision
The European Union’s crises over Brexit, migration and the euro zone threaten
to reshape the many pacts that govern how the continent’s economy works.
GDP FORECAST FIGURES (EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED), 2017, $ BILLION (U.S.)
(Countries with a GDP of $100-billion (U.S.) or less are shown with just a circle)
European Free Trade Association
A four-country free-trade area
Schengen Area
A 26-country passport-free
travel area
Hungary
$120.1
Switzerland
$665.5
Norway
$384.5
Turkey
$791.2
Czech Rep.
$191.6
Poland
$495.4
Netherlands
$794.3
Italy
$1,901.7
Sweden
$530.3
Greece
$203.2
Denmark
$314.3
France
$2,537.9
Germany
$3.591.7
Ireland
$269.7
Finland
$242.3
Austria
$399.6
Portugal
$212.2
Spain
$1,291.4
Belgium
$479.7
Euro Zone
A 19-country
area using the
euro currency
Romania
$194.3
Britain
$2,885.5
European Union
A 28-country single
market of free trade
and shared regulation
EU Customs Union
A 32-country customs duty-free
zone for internal trade
European Economic Area
A 31-country area with free
movement of people, goods,
services and capital
THE BREXIT SPLIT
A 52-per-cent majority of Britons voted to leave
the EU in a referendum last year with two key
parts of the country voting to remain
GVA* share
Vote to remain
Note: The five European microstates –
Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, San
Marino and Vatican City – all have
special relationships with the European
Union and a variety of relationships
with other European agreements.
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
86.0%
7.6%
2.2%
2.1%
47%
62%
48%
56%
* gross value added, 2015, excludes extra-regio GVA (1%)
CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCES: ECONOMY WATCH; BLOOMBERG; WORLD BANK; OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness