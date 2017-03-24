Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A European and British Union flags hang outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices, in London, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A European and British Union flags hang outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices, in London, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Carrie Cockburn

Continental revision

The European Union’s crises over Brexit,

migration and the euro zone threaten to reshape

the many pacts that govern how the continent’s

economy works.

GDP FORECAST FIGURES (EXCEPT WHERE

INDICATED), 2017, $ BILLION (U.S.)

(Countries with a GDP of $300-billion (U.S.)

or less are shown with just a circle)

European Free Trade Association

A four-country free-trade area

Schengen Area

A 26-country passport-free

travel area

Switzerland

$665.5

Norway

$384.5

Netherlands

$794.3

Turkey

$791.2

Poland

$495.4

Italy

$1,901.7

France

$2,537.9

Germany

$3.591.7

Sweden

$530.3

Denmark

$314.3

Spain

$1,291.4

Belgium

$479.7

Austria

$399.6

Britain

$2,885.5

Euro Zone

A 19-country

area using the

euro currency

EU Customs

Union

A 32-country

customs duty-free

zone for internal

trade

European Union

A 28-country single

market of free trade

and shared regulation

European Economic Area

A 31-country area with free

movement of people, goods,

services and capital

THE BREXIT SPLIT

A 52-per-cent majority of Britons voted to leave

the EU in a referendum last year with two key

parts of the country voting to remain

GVA* share

Vote to remain

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

86.0%

7.6%

2.2%

2.1%

47%

62%

48%

56%

 

* gross value added, 2015, excludes extra-regio GVA (1%)

Note: The five European microstates – Andorra,

Liechtenstein, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican

City – all have special relationships with the

European Union and a variety of relationships

with other European agreements.

 

CARRIE COCKBURN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCES: ECONOMY WATCH; BLOOMBERG; WORLD BANK;

OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS

