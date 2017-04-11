Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seats in a theater display the Imax Corp. logo at a cinema in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2011. (Nelson Ching/Bloomberg)
Imax Corp, best known for enormous movie screens, said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with theatre chain AMC Entertainment for 25 new theatres across Europe.

AMC units Odeon Cinemas Group and Nordic Cinemas will add ten Imax theatres in existing complexes in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Italy. The remaining theatres will be added in western, southern and northern Europe.

The agreement brings Odeon and Nordic Cinemas’ total Imax commitment to 47 theatres.

Earlier this year, Imax said it had expected to open 175 theatres at AMC-owned locations by the end of the first quarter.

