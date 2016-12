International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has left France for Washington and will not be present for the verdict in her negligence trial, her lawyer told Reuters.

The verdict was due later on Monday.

The trial relates to a case in which Lagarde, as French finance minister, approved a 400 million euro ($417-million) state payout to a business tycoon in 2008. She denies the negligence charges.

