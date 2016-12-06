Italy’s political turmoil could not have come at a worse time for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the big Italian bank whose overhaul seems on the verge of destruction, potentially spreading contagion throughout the fragile European banking industry.

The failure of the restructuring plan for the world’s oldest bank – born in 1472 – became a distinct possibility, according to sources and several published reports, as soon as Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi announced his resignation early Monday, shortly after his resounding defeat in the referendum on constitutional change.

Monte Paschi rescue at risk after Renzi referendum

