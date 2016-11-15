Investors in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA have given their tentative support to a bond-conversion scheme, a major plank of a €5-billion ($7.22-billion) fundraising meant to ensure the survival of Italy’s third-biggest bank.

The rescue plan aims to restore to health a lender whose frailty threatens the wider Italian banking system, the savings of thousands of retail investors and the increasingly weak political standing of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

But a Dec. 4 referendum that could unseat Mr. Renzi’s government and sour investor sentiment risks scuppering the privately backed bailout deal as it involves tapping the market for funds immediately after the vote.

The bank, which emerged as Europe’s weakest lender in regional stress tests in July, unveiled the terms of a planned debt-to-equity swap late on Monday as it seeks to limit the amount of cash it will try to raise next month.

It aims to net more than €1-billion from the conversion scheme, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Analysts at BNP Paribas said that was a realistic target, estimating the swap could raise up to €1.5-billion.

Under the plan, the rest of the €5-billion would come from one or more large investors and a share sale on the market.

To persuade bondholders to accept the swap into shares, the bank is offering them a hefty premium of between 23 per cent and 37 per cent to market prices, although the premium is much lower on one small note.

At the same time, it is warning that if take-up of the debt swap is not judged to be successful, it faces possible resolution under European bank-crisis rules that could include the mandatory conversion of junior debt.

The prices of bonds targeted by the offer rose sharply in early trade on Tuesday and one trader said there had been a few buying orders from foreign hedge funds.

Two investors holding Monte dei Paschi’s debt said they would take part in the scheme. One said bondholders had little choice because the bank would collapse if the swap failed.

“I think people will convert because ultimately it’s quite important it gets done. The thing is if you don’t tender and the whole thing fails, then the whole thing makes you fail,” the bondholder said.

However, traders said some retail bondholders were selling out of fear of a Renzi defeat at the referendum – as predicted by all polls – would send shockwaves through the market and force a mandatory conversion of Monte dei Paschi’s bonds on more punishing terms.

The swap targets 11 subordinated bonds for an outstanding amount of €4.3-billion, including a €2.1-billion note thought to be mostly in the hands of retail investors. On top of this, the bank is also considering the conversion of a hybrid financial instrument known as Fresh 2008 worth €1-billion.

Bankers say the overall rescue plan, which also includes the sale of €28-billion of bad loans the bank accumulated during a recession, faces considerable execution risks. And the fact several bonds were trading below their conversion price suggests there is still a lot of doubt.

The bank has so far failed to secure firm investor backing for its third stock sale in as many years partly owing to rising political uncertainty in Italy ahead of the referendum.

“It’s an extremely complex and delicate transaction, where the concrete risk is that current shareholders will be the most penalized,” said Guido Antolini, chairman of small shareholder association Azione MPS.

