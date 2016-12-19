Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians pass by a Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA bank branch in Siena, Italy, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by a Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA bank branch in Siena, Italy, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi says key investor unhappy with loan terms Add to ...

MILAN — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A key investor in ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s privately funded rescue plan is unhappy with one crucial aspect of the deal, a disagreement that could sink the entire plan if not resolved, the bank said on Monday.

Monte dei Paschi said the investor, banking industry bailout fund Atlante, had expressed “deep reservations” in a letter dated Dec. 17 over the terms of a bridge loan accord. The loan is an essential part of the bank’s plan to sell €28-billion ($29.2-billion) in bad loans and raise 5 billion in capital.

It said it was trying to resolve the issue with Atlante.

“If issues raised by (Atlante’s manager) Quaestio cannot be solved, the operation could not be concluded by Dec. 31, 2016 as requested by the European Central Bank,” the bank said in a statement.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Monte dei Paschi's last-ditch funding effort (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular