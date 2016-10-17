Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This file photo shows an agency of the Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano in Milan. (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
This file photo shows an agency of the Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano in Milan. (GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Italy merges two banks in bid to prop up struggling sector Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In the first significant banking deal in almost a decade, Italy created its third-largest bank as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi rushes to shore up confidence in the flat-lining economy ahead of the crucial December referendum on constitutional reform.

In twin shareholder votes held on Saturday, shareholders of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and Verona’s Banco Popolare approved a merger that will create a new bank, to be called Banco BPM, with €171-billion ($247-billion) in assets, 25,000 employees and an 8.2-per-cent national market share.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog