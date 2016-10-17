In the first significant banking deal in almost a decade, Italy created its third-largest bank as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi rushes to shore up confidence in the flat-lining economy ahead of the crucial December referendum on constitutional reform.

In twin shareholder votes held on Saturday, shareholders of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and Verona’s Banco Popolare approved a merger that will create a new bank, to be called Banco BPM, with €171-billion ($247-billion) in assets, 25,000 employees and an 8.2-per-cent national market share.

Report Typo/Error